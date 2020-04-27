80-year-old father shoots, kills son during dispute, Fayetteville police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are investigating after they say a father shot and killed his son during a dispute Monday morning.
Police say the shooting happened along the 900 block of Isaac Dock Drive. Officers were dispatched to the location around 8:47 a.m.
A preliminary investigation revealed an 80-year-old man shot his son in the chest during a dispute.
The 53-year-old victim died at the scene.
Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective J. Arnold with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 824-9539 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).
