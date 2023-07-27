FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — An autopsy has determined that a one-year-old child’s death in January was a homicide and a family member has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Around 7:57 a.m. on Jan. 6, Fayetteville officers responded to the 6000 block of Beargrass Street to reports of an unresponsive one-year-old boy.

The child was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. At the time of the incident, the victim was in the custody of a family member, Deborah Vanburen.

Warrants for the arrest of Vanburen, 31, of Fayetteville, were obtained, charging her with first-degree murder.