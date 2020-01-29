Fayetteville 911 Center service restored after outage, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — All lines have been restored at the Fayetteville 911 Center following an outage on Wednesday morning, police said.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville 911 Center is currently experiencing a service outage on Wednesday morning, according to police.

The outage includes 911 and some administrative lines, police said.

At this time, 911 lines are being switched to Cumberland County 911.

Police said the service outage is affecting an unknown amount of callers and they don’t know when the issue will be resolved.

