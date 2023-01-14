FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Fayetteville will open a white flag shelter Saturday night due to freezing temperatures.

The Fayetteville Police Department said that due to the below-freezing temperatures in the area, the Salvation Army said that Saturday evening would be a “White Flag Status.”

If anyone needs shelter, they should visit the Salvation Army at 245 Alexander St., near downtown. The doors will open at 6 p.m.

The Fayetteville Police Department said they thank the Salvation Army for opening their doors to keep citizens safe during inclement weather.