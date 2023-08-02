FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — About 70 rescued dogs and cats at the Fayetteville Animal Protection Society, also known as FAPS, are waiting on a loving home.

“It’s really nice to come home to an animal who loves you unconditionally,” Chelsey Schultz, FAPS Shelter Manager said.

Many of the animals moved to FAPS from Cumberland County Animal Services, as that shelter struggled this summer to find the animals’ homes.

“There is a need in this area. I don’t know if you know this, but we have one of the highest euthanasia rates in the country,” Schultz said.

Now until Saturday, August 5, FAPS is waiving 50 percent of fees for dogs and cats as they celebrate “Dogust.” August 1 is the universal birthday for all rescue dogs since their actual dates of birth are unknown. FAPS is partnering with North Shore Animal League America for this event.

“Cumberland County Animal Services, our county facility, is having a clear-the-shelter event this week. So, I know our adoption fees are half off which is awesome. Their animals are in need too. So, we would definitely love for everybody to go out and help them clear their shelter too,” Shultz said.

Shelter leaders are hoping to get these pets into forever homes sooner than later. But it must be the right fit.

“Please remember that it’s a big commitment,” Schultz said.

FAPS does a background check with references. This process could take a couple of days. Also, everyone living in a home must come to meet the animal prior to adoption.

“If you have dogs, they need to come meet the other dog too just to make sure they are going to get along. I think that that’s a lot of shelters run into that when they bring the dog home and they are not compatible,” Shultz said.

You can start the application process here.