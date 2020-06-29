Fayetteville apartment break-in suspect shot multiple times, killed by resident, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times and killed following a break-in Monday morning.
Fayetteville police officers responded to a reported break-in in progress in the 1000-block of Cain Road around 6:19 a.m., according to a news release.
The department’s preliminary investigation shows that a resident of an apartment called 911 to report that her window was being broken and a suspect was trying to get inside. According to police, another resident, armed with a gun, shot at the suspect.
After shots were fired, the suspect fled and the person with the firearm followed the suspect to the intersection of Cain Road and Rogers Drive “where a physical disturbance [led] to more gunshots. The suspect was shot multiple times,” police said.
Officers “arrived very quickly and summoned emergency medical assistance,” authorities said. The suspect was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
The identity of the man killed is being withheld until his family can be notified.
Anyone with information regarding this shooting investigation is asked to contact Detective A. Caldwell with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 273-8192, or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet.
