Fayetteville apartment fire displaces 2; dog and cat rescued

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A fire broke out in a multi-family unit at an apartment complex in the Gallup Acres neighborhood in Fayetteville at approximately 2:06 a.m. Friday morning, fire officials said.

The Fayetteville Fire Department was dispatched to the complex on Durant Drive and reported seeing visible smoke coming from the unit once arriving.

Firefighters were able to enter the apartment through the first floor and extinguish the blaze. No serious injuries have been reported at this time, according to the fire department’s media release.

Firefighters were also able to locate one dog and one cat who live in the unit and bring them out safely, the release said.

The department is working to determine the cause of the fire.