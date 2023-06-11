The apartments that were evacuated after a possible bomb was found in Fayetteville Sunday. Photo supplied to CBS 17

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police evacuated apartments in Fayetteville for more than two hours Sunday afternoon when a possible bomb was discovered, officials said.

The incident was first reported to police around 2 p.m. off Winding Creek Road, which is behind Harris Teeter off Raeford Road, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

A person had purchased what they believed was an inert improvised explosive device (IED) at an area flea market, police said.

However, the person with the possibly fake IED became concerned the device might be real, police said.

That person then called Fayetteville police who evacuated nearby apartments, according to officers. Officials calculated a possible blast radius from the potential IED to help decide who to evacuate, police said.

An explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team from Fort Liberty was sent to the scene to examine and possibly defuse or remove the IED, police said. After the EOD team arrived, they determined there was no threat from the device, according to police.

As of 4:15 p.m., residents were being allowed back inside their homes.