Fayetteville asking for Thanksgiving meal donations for sheltered animals

Cumberland County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A nonprofit in Cumberland County is asking for meal donations so it can feed its sheltered animals Thanksgiving dinner.

The Friends of Cumberland County Animals is a nonprofit that supports both sheltered animals, as well as supports pets and their owners in Cumberland County.

It has organized a Thanksgiving meal for the shelter animals at 10 a.m. on Tuesday and is looking for support to feed approximately 75 dogs and 100 cats.

The FOCCAS is asking for cooked boneless turkey or chicken, unflavored canned tuna or sardines, unflavored canned chicken, plain sweet potatoes, baby carrots, bananas, apples and unsweetened applesauce.

More information, including how to volunteer, can be found here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories
Cumberland County Sandhills Current Temperatures
Fayetteville radar