Fayetteville asking for Thanksgiving meal donations for sheltered animals

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A nonprofit in Cumberland County is asking for meal donations so it can feed its sheltered animals Thanksgiving dinner.

The Friends of Cumberland County Animals is a nonprofit that supports both sheltered animals, as well as supports pets and their owners in Cumberland County.

It has organized a Thanksgiving meal for the shelter animals at 10 a.m. on Tuesday and is looking for support to feed approximately 75 dogs and 100 cats.

The FOCCAS is asking for cooked boneless turkey or chicken, unflavored canned tuna or sardines, unflavored canned chicken, plain sweet potatoes, baby carrots, bananas, apples and unsweetened applesauce.

