Fayetteville assisted living residents evacuated following life-threatening fire, 1 suffering from burns

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Fayetteville Fire Department evacuated residents from an assisted living facility beginning at 8:45 a.m. Saturday after a fire sparked on the first floor.

When units arrived, the Fire Department said the call was quickly upgraded to a high-life hazard structure fire and called for backup.

The department’s media release said units made “an interior fire attack, quickly bringing the fire under control”. In the process, firefighters evacuated all occupants in the facility at the time.

Additionally, the Fayetteville Fire Department said one occupant was removed by firefighters and was suffering from burns. They were transported by Cumberland County EMS to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center for treatment. The department did not say if the injured was a resident or an employee, or the extent of the burn injuries.

Units are still on-scene removing smoke from the facility and investigating the cause of the fire.

Finally, the facilities management is currently in the process of relocating all who have been displaced. A total number of displaced will be released at a later time, the department release said.