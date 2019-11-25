Fayetteville AT&T call center evacuated due to threat, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police have evacuated an AT&T call center and nearby businesses Monday after a threat of violence was made.

Officers were called to 208 Owen Drive just after 10:15 a.m. in reference to a bomb threat being made against the AT&T call center.

The Cumberland County bomb squad has been dispatched per standard protocol, police said.

This story will be updated.

