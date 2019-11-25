Breaking News
Fayetteville AT&T call center evacuated due to threat, police say
Live Now
CBS 17 Noon News

Fayetteville AT&T call center evacuated due to threat, police say

Cumberland County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Fayetteville Police_4396

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police have evacuated an AT&T call center and nearby businesses Monday after a threat of violence was made.

Officers were called to 208 Owen Drive just after 10:15 a.m. in reference to a bomb threat being made against the AT&T call center.

The Cumberland County bomb squad has been dispatched per standard protocol, police said.

This story will be updated.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Cumberland County Sandhills Current Temperatures
Fayetteville radar

Don't Miss