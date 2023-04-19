FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — An attempted armed robbery suspect is wanted for removing his ankle monitor, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

On Wednesday morning at 2:41 a.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of Jacobs Street regarding a strap-tamper alert on the GPS monitor that was installed on Mario Cogdell, 42, of Fayetteville.

Police said Cogdell was out on bond for attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and larceny from a motor vehicle, and cut and removed his GPS ankle monitor.

Officers describe Cogdell as a black man with black hair. He is around 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs around 189 pounds. Police said his direction and mode of travel are unknown.

Mario Cogdell is wanted by the Fayetteville Police Department. ((Fayetteville Police Department)

Members of the Fayetteville Police Department’s Electronic Monitoring Unit are actively looking for Cogdell.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Mario Cogdell is asked to contact

911 immediately, Officer J. Rivera at (910)705-5955 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS

(8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by clicking here and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play