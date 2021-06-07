Fayetteville bail bondsman charged with accidentally shooting person while serving warrant, docs say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A 35-year-old bail bondsman in Fayetteville faces two felony charges after police said he accidentally shot someone while serving an arrest warrant on Saturday.

Nicholas Dawson, with A Nick of Time bail bonds, faces charges of shooting into an occupied vehicle and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, court documents show.

While serving the warrant, his gun went off, hitting the victim in the arm and hand.

The victim was transported to Cape Fear Valley Hospital for treatment and since released.

Dawson was arrested just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday and processed at the Cumberland County Detention Center and received a $50,000 unsecured bond.

He has since bonded out.