Fayetteville bank robbed in broad daylight by man armed with rifle, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) - Fayetteville police are investigating a broad daylight armed robbery by a masked man carrying a rifle that occurred Monday afternoon at a First Citizen's Bank.

Officers responded to the First Citizen's Bank, located in the 100 block of Broadfoot Avenue, just before 12:30 p.m. in reference to a reported robbery.

According to investigators, a man wearing a white plastic mask and armed with a rifle entered the bank and demanded money from a teller. The man was given an undisclosed amount of money and then fled from the area.

The man, who is described as being approximately 5 foot 8 with a medium build, was wearing a white mask, gray hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

Police were able to obtain surveillance images from the bank during the time of the robbery and are hoping the public can identify the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Sgt. J. Rauhoff with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 929-6890 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet.