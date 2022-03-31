FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fayetteville barbershop is getting in on the NCAA Final Four action.

Marquette Lock owns Game Day Kutz & Apparel in Downtown Fayetteville and he’s a huge Duke University basketball fan.

Lock has even painted and decorated his storefront windows to reflect the heated rivalry between Duke and the University of North Carolina.

“Well, this is a big rivalry and I know I got a lot of people who love the Tar Heels and love Duke,” Lock said. “(The painted windows) give them something to look at.”

Lock knows Saturday’s game could be one of the biggest Final Four games in history.

After the haircuts are finished up on Saturday, the guys in the shop will only be focused on one thing. Watching to see who wins and advances to the national title game Monday night.