Fayetteville-based hospital system seeks to hire 600 nurses amid COVID-19 surge

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — As the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients is higher than ever in Fayetteville – 128 on Tuesday – Cape Fear Valley Health is ramping up temporary pay in an effort to hire hundreds of relief nurses.

“We have seen our case volume go up significantly,” said Cape Fear Valley Health talent acquisition manager Mary Beth Pilone.

The health care system is now offering $50 an hour for relief nurses with at least one year of experience, and they’re cutting the minimum number of required shifts each month.

“We are looking for temporary and long term,” Pilone said. “We really need somebody with some experience to kind of get in here and help out on the floor as quickly as they can.”

According to career website Indeed.com, the average pay for a registered nurse in North Carolina is about $33 an hour.

Pilone said their pay incentive has increased about $15 to $20 in an effort to “draw some nurses to Cape Fear that might not have originally worked here and see what we can do to take care of our patients’ needs.”

She says the new incentives are working.

“I would say in the last two and a half weeks we’ve hired over 20 people, which is fabulous,” Pilone said. “We have a lot of mixture of nurses here so we have some international nurses, from Singapore, Dubai, the Philippines.”

There are currently 2,000 nurses on staff, mostly working in Fayetteville.

They are looking to hire 600 more.

“At the end of the day we want to make sure everybody is taken care of and that our employees aren’t experiencing any burnout, so we going to do whatever we can to help them and support the community,” Pilone said. “We thought this was a creative way to be able to do that.”