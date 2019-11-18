Fayetteville bounty hunters help capture fugitive wanted on sex crimes

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville bounty hunters say they dove in a river to capture a fugitive wanted on multiple sex crimes.

The man, Vinton John Huntley Nation, 30, was wanted on charges that date back to 2016. Nation’s charges include statutory rape, sexual battery, and possession with intent to manufacture, sell and distribute Schedule IV drugs.

According to a Facebook post from BEAST (Bail Enforcement Apprehension & Surveillance Team) Fugitive Recovery made up of Fayetteville-area Army veterans, dove into a river to capture Nation.

“We had to jump in a freezing cold river to get him as he was running from us, but it was definitely worth it,” the Facebook post said.

The bounty hunters thanked other organizations including Bad Boyz Bail bonds, DJ’s Bail Bonds and “all the Agents that had a vital part in the apprehension.”

