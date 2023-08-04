FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A small Black-owned business in Fayetteville is partnering with an Israeli company to manufacture tactical gear for the U.S. military and some police departments.

The Wahconah Group is expanding its Fayetteville tactical services division. The company is teaming up with Hagor Industries, which is based in Israel, to make tactical gear in Fayetteville. This will create at least 100 jobs in the area, with pay starting at around $20 an hour.

“That should have an impact in the community,” Isiah Crawford, owner of Wahconah Group said.

Wahconah Tactical Services Division in Downtown Fayetteville cleans and repairs everything from helmets to uniforms for the Special Forces with the U.S. Army, Marines and Navy.

Crawford started the business just before the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 2019, his staff of nearly 25 people worked on thousands of pieces of tactical gear.

“You clean them, you sew them. You repair them. You’re taking them apart, putting them back together,” Crawford said.

Wahconah is also working with Fayetteville Technical Community College to start a pipeline from the college’s industrial sewing program to the Fayetteville company.

“They’re even willing to design special classes for us if we have a lot of people we need to hire,” he said.

Economic development leaders in Cumberland County said this project has the potential of growing into something huge.

“It could very well progress into the commercial side as well. We could see Hagor, Wahconah stuff in a Dick’s, in Academy, in a whatever in the future,” Rob Patton with Fayetteville Cumberland Economic Development Corporation said.

“Hopefully within a year, not that I like doing this, we can see you again and show you an automatic factory in Fayetteville, making products,” Crawford said.