Fayetteville car club sends care packages to troops overseas

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fayetteville car club is sending care packages to troops serving overseas.

Mopars of Fayetteville collected candy, cookies, and games to send to some of their members who are currently deployed to the Middle East.

CBS 17 spoke with the club’s president who said she’s been deployed before so she knows how much items like this are really appreciated.

“A lot of veterans, a lot of active-duty soldiers are a part of the group. The founder is a veteran as well. We just like spending time with each other and giving back helps keep your mind off things that you’ve experienced in the past and having something in commons with people,” said Cureston Brice.

Car club members also take care of other things while the soldiers are deployed, like checking on family members and of course helping with the upkeep of their cars.

If you’d like to help send items to soldiers, you can email moparsoffayettevillenc@gmail.com for more information.

