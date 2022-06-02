FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – As lawmakers debate the future of medical marijuana in North Carolina, supporters said it could benefit our nation’s service members.

The owner of Your CBD Store in Fayetteville said roughly 3,000 customers come through his doors each year. Most of them are Fort Bragg soldiers in pain.

“Anxiety, bad knees from jumping out of the airplanes, and post-traumatic stress disorder,” Sirsha Davis said, the owner of Your CBD Store located on Raeford Road.

Davis confirmed most of his customers have military ties and come for items such as gummies and hemp joints to cope with the pain without feeling lethargic.

“I have people that have been in the military for 15, 16 years and say they’re willing to risk it all because they are tired of being fed the pharmaceuticals, the opioids, the pain killers,” Davis said.

He believes if North Carolina passes the medical marijuana bill on the table it will help with their situations.

“It’s going to let them focus. A lot of people get so tied up in the euphoric effect, just making you high, but its more than that,” he said. “It’s the stress reliever. It’s the chronic pain that we go through.”

Delta 8 is the closest product to marijuana sold at Your CBD Store and you must be 21-years-old to purchase it.

“Delta 8 is still part of the hemp. But it has to be treated and it has to be cured,” Davis said. “Most customers say just a few puffs they get the relief they need.”

The CBD shop owner believes legalizing medical marijuana could offer a better alternative for medical doctors when writing prescriptions. It will give them another option other than prescribing pain pills.

However, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, in 2020, nine North Carolinians died each day from drug overdoses.

“Because most people start off on pain pills they go from pain pills to (things such as) heroin,” Davis said. “A lot of people don’t understand that. So if we take away the pain pills, right, the (things such as) heroin may start to fade away too.”

Davis said if medical marijuana becomes legal in North Carolina, he will jump on board and incorporate it into his business.