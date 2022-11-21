FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Rotary Christmas Parade has a rich tradition. So far, more than 70 groups and organizations have submitted applications to participate.

“It brings out, you know, tens of thousands of people into downtown Fayetteville,” Brandon Price, Chair of Fayetteville Christmas Parade said.

The safety of spectators and participants has always been a top priority for Price. There’s even more focus on it following the death of an 11-year-old performer in the Raleigh Christmas Parade after a truck carrying a float hit her.

“These are things that have heightened our security, that have heightened our senses,” Price said.

He said the parade committee is already adjusting the parade line up. They also plan to add more space between floats and parade participants on foot.

“ If there was something to unfortunately happen that maybe it would give us a little bit more reaction time,” Price said.

Additional security will be added along the route of the parade this year.

“So, if something were to happen, security, we would be able to access any point in the parade. We want everyone to come and have a safe amazing time,” Price said.

The Fayetteville Rotary Christmas Parade is on Saturday, December 3 from 10am until noon in Downtown Fayetteville.

This is the first Fayetteville Rotary Christmas Parade, in recent years, without COVID restrictions.

If you’re interested in participating, click here.