FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Pastor Allen McLauchlin couldn’t help but feel a sense of heartache while staring at the building in front of him now left in charcoal, debris and shattered glass.

The pastor of New Life Bible Church said he was first alarmed at 2 a.m. on New Year’s Eve. He said, “Someone knocked on my door and told us the church was on fire.”

Pastor McLauchlin said he ran over to the building next door where several firefighters worked to put out the flames overnight. He said the fire destroyed the church’s New Life Christian Academy- specifically the middle and high school wing on the property.

“I thought about when we first moved here and first started school and I just felt a little sad,” said Pastor McLauchlin while recalling the moment he watched the building burn. The pastor said he and his wife started the school 25 years ago and now have more than 100 students enrolled.

Inside the building, the pastor said they not only lost several school projects but also desktop computers and more than 100 IPads. Pastor McLauchlin said his first concern was disappointing the students. He said, “I just left that for a moment and thought, we can’t miss a day.”

Since then, the pastor said he rush-ordered several schoolbooks and notified parents that classes will still resume on January 9th when the kids come back from their holiday break. Students will be able to gather at the church’s Family Life Center. In just a few days, Pastor McLauchlin said people and other pastors have reached out asking what they can do to help. Some have sent prayers and even donations.

Through the heartbreak, Pastor McLauchlin said the tragedy has also brought kindness and added, “I’m not big on solicitation, I believe in grace giving… people who give from their heart.”

The pastor said fortunately many of the items that were lost can all be replaced. He said he’s thankful that no one was hurt. Pastor McLauchlin added, “We are 25 years strong and we want to be here another 125 years. I just want to let the parents know I’m not going to let this stop us from helping their children.”

Firefighters are still investigating the cause of the fire. The church said they are thankful for the firefighters and officers who responded and said they do have insurance.

Pastor McLauchlin said he is not asking for donations but appreciates people’s kindness. If anyone would like to help, they can visit the church’s website here.