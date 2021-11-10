Fayetteville city council member resigns; accuses mayor, city council of corruption

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fayetteville City Council member resigned and accused the council and Mayor Mitch Colvin of corruption in her resignation letter.

Tisha Waddell resigned from the city council Tuesday. In her resignation letter, Waddell called for an investigation into what she called corruption on part of Mayor Mitch Colvin and other councilmembers.

Waddell claimed unethical behavior and conflicts of interest on the part of Colvin and other members of the city council.

Colvin said he was disappointed to learn of Waddell’s resignation. He also said he’s “perplexed” by her accusations. His full statement can be read below: