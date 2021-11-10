Fayetteville city council member resigns; accuses mayor, city council of corruption

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fayetteville City Council member resigned and accused the council and Mayor Mitch Colvin of corruption in her resignation letter.
Tisha Waddell resigned from the city council Tuesday. In her resignation letter, Waddell called for an investigation into what she called corruption on part of Mayor Mitch Colvin and other councilmembers.
Waddell claimed unethical behavior and conflicts of interest on the part of Colvin and other members of the city council.
Colvin said he was disappointed to learn of Waddell’s resignation. He also said he’s “perplexed” by her accusations. His full statement can be read below:
While I was disappointed to learn that Councilwoman Waddell has chosen to immediately resign from the Fayetteville City Council, I continue to be perplexed by her accusations regarding conflicts of interest amongst our city’s leadership.
Throughout my time as mayor, I’ve worked to be a collaborative, ethical and forward-thinking leader that has allowed our city to experience numerous positive firsts, pivotal development, and growth in our community. Particularly as a native of Fayetteville, I continue to not only work to push our city forward, but also take tremendous pride in the high ethical standards I’ve helped to bring to the council. As mayor, I hope to continue upholding those standards and wish Councilwoman Waddell the best and will keep her in my prayers.Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin