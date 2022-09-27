FAYETEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—The Fayetteville City Council did not take any action Monday on ShotSpotter.

The first motion for a work session and public feedback failed 6-4; the second motion to sign the contract was a split vote of 5-5.

The ShotSpotter system was initially approved earlier in September and would cost near $200,000 per year.

ShotSpotter is a gun detection system that can be installed in high-crime areas and alerts police when a gun is fired. The system pinpoints the radius of the location it came from.

However, the council is reconsidering it.

As CBS 15 previously reported, this comes after newly sworn-in Councilman Deno Hondros said he wanted to change his vote regarding ShotSpotter. Newly sworn-in councilmembers said they need to review more information about the controversial system.