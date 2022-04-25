FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Fayetteville City Council voted Monday evening to accept more than $10.5 million from the State of North Carolina that would get neighborhoods some much-needed flood-relief help.

The state earmarked funds from the American Rescue Plan for five storm drainage projects in Fayetteville. North Carolina will fund projects on Ray Avenue, Sunbury Drive, North Street, Spruce Street Phase 3 and approximately 60 percent of Adam Street.

“Some of these pipes are 50, 60, 70 and 80 years old, and they’ve reached the end of their service life,” Byron Reeves said, the assistant public services director for the City of Fayetteville.

The City of Fayetteville has also identified hundreds of millions of dollars of stormwater needs in the city.

City leaders said the improvements for these projects will increase the capacity and capability to provide drainage to the project locations and provide an appropriate level of flood protection for the city and its residents.

“These infrastructure improvements are primarily to help assist with getting the stormwater out of the city’s roads so, the roads don’t flood,” Reeves said. “There is also that co-benefit of helping to mitigate some of this residential flooding for certain storm events.”

Under the Address Resolution Protocol, the projects have to be shovel-ready projects and must be completed by 2026.

The Fayetteville City Council unanimously approved the funds during a Monday night meeting.