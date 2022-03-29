FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Sitting in the heart of downtown Fayetteville, the nearly 200-year-old Fayetteville Market House once served as a town hall in the early 1900s and as a site where slaves were sold.

Protesters set the Market House on fire during protests following George Floyd’s death in 2020. Some city leaders even called for it to be torn down, while others fought to preserve it.

“Make sure at the end of the day, that we have done the best, our very best, in hearing and listening to evaluating what the community says,” said Antonio Jones, Fayetteville city council member for District 3.

In 2021, the U.S. Department of Justice collected repurposing ideas from a group of 80 people who live in Fayetteville.

Those ideas included using the site for Sunday On The Square Annual Fundraisers, housing art and African American History exhibits, and even turning the building into a community mural.

Federal officials introduced those ideas to Fayetteville City Council Monday night.

“For me, I believe we really need to involve the community a little bit more,” Jones said.

The council wants to hear from more of the city’s 280,000 residents, before moving forward with a decision.

“Follow the footprint that we use when we are gathering information from our citizens. We go to their community watch meetings. We go to the rec centers,” said Shakeyla Ingram, Fayetteville city council member for District 2.

“The citizens come in and let them make the ultimate decision because again the decision should not have been made without any input,” said Courtney Bans-Mclaughlin, Fayetteville city council member for District.

The city council hopes to collect the information by July and make a decision around that time.

The council has already decided to remove the gate around Fayetteville Market House as soon as repairs are completed.