Fayetteville city leaders to discuss future of historic Market House and racial equality

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville City Council members are having a special meeting Monday night to talk about racial inequality and police oversight practices.

Also, one of the topics is the future of the historic downtown Market House, after it was damaged during a protest May 30.

Charles Pittman was arrested and charged in connection with trying to set the Market House on fire. Several windows were also broken at the structure the day of the protests.

Rakeem Jones organized the peaceful Skibo Road protest earlier that day.

He says he wants to see the Market House torn down.

“It’s kind of like a big middle finger in the middle of town,” Jones said. “It’s offensive.”

Jones wants the public to be able to vote on the issue, saying he thinks the majority would vote to tear it down and put up something that works for everyone.

“You have to do it the right way,” Jones said.

Fayetteville City Councilwoman Courtney Banks-McLaughlin says she recognizes the pain the structure represents for some in the community, because slaves used to be sold in that area.

She wants public input about the future of the Market House.

“Do you guys want to see change, do you want to keep the Market House, do you want the Market House torn down, do you want to see us add something to it to tell the story, the truth, the whole entire story?” Banks-McLaughlin said.

The city historian says the Markethouse is one of less than 40 national landmarks in North Carolina.

“I want us to learn from history,” City Councilman Johnny Dawkins said.

He wants to form a committee to figure out how to best move forward, but he does not support tearing it down.

“We have to tell the truth because this is history behind me,” Dawkins said. “We need to make this facility something positive for those who feel pain.”

