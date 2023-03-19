FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville Technical Community College received a social media and email threat and will increase security measures on Monday.

The college said they are taking the threat seriously and will increase security measures.

The college reached out to students, faculty and staff and are working to address the threat. The threat is being investigated by the Fayetteville Police Department, Spring Lake Police Department and the SBI.

Increased security measures include:

Limited access to college buildings– with the main doors as the only public points of entry

Increased security presence on campus by security and local police

A visible display of student IDs at all times

The college is urging students, faculty, staff and visitors to be aware of their surroundings.

Tips include:

Walking with friends or coworkers when possible and trust your intuition. If a situation makes you uncomfortable, notify FTCC Public Safety & security by calling 910-678-8433.

If there is an emergency, call 911

Add FTCC Security’s number to your contacts and opt in for faytext alerts here.

Anyone with information that may be helpful regarding this situation should contact FTCC’s Public Safety & Security office at 910-678-8433, and the Fayetteville Police Department at 910-433-1529 or 911. Information may be provided anonymously.

The college said they will provide updates as they become available.