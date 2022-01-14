Fayetteville convicted felon cuts monitoring device, evades police

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Warrants are out for a convicted felon who removed his electronic monitoring device while out on bond in Fayetteville.

B.J. Jaquez Rice, 29, has been charged with Interfering with an electronic monitoring device and damage to property while he was out on bond for multiple counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the Fayetteville Police Department said Friday.

Police said he cut the strap on his electric monitoring device and has evaded police.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Rice is asked to contact 911 immediately, or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).