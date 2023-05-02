RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — This cook from Fayetteville is really rolling in the dough, with more than $400,000 in lottery winnings to be exact.

North Carolina Education Lottery officials said Shaquille Johnson picked up his big jackpot Tuesday after winning a Cash 5 Quick Pick drawing worth $421,434.

The line cook bought his $1 ticket Monday at the Short Stop on Morganton Road after taking note of how big the top prize was.

“I like to play when the jackpot gets high,” Johnson said.

When he got home from work that night, he noticed the prize had fallen to $100,000.

“So I figured someone else won,” he said.

Instead, the big payday was his: He took home $300,272 after taxes were withheld.

He said he plans to buy a car and a house with his winnings.