Fayetteville couple sold Xanax gummies, deputies say

TAR HEEL, N.C. (WECT) – A man and woman from Fayetteville are facing numerous drug-related charges after selling edible Xanax in a community in Bladen County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office said the Narcotics Unit began an investigation into the distribution of controlled substances in Tar Heel following citizen complaints.

The investigation led agents to the area of Tar Heel Ferry Road and N.C. 87 where undercover purchases were made of manufactured Xanax gummies.

Garrett Bynum, 26, and Alexis Melvin, 19, both of Fayetteville, were arrested following a traffic stop by the sheriff’s office and its K-9 unit.

Both Bynum and Melvin face more than a dozen drug-related offenses including selling a schedule IV controlled substance, conspiring to sell/deliver a controlled substance, and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule IV controlled substance.

Bynum was given a $145,000 bond while Melvin received a $330,000 bond.

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now