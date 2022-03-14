FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cynthia Dove and her husband Earlest said for the first time in more than 30 years they are afraid of their neighborhood.

“What about our safety? What are they going to do about our safety?” Dove asked.

The couple is afraid of the halfway house being built on the property next to their backyard.

Other neighbors share the same concerns about the safety and the halfway house causing a decline in their property value.

“No one has talked with us about how we feel about putting a Dismas center here,” Dove said.

Dismas Charities is a Kentucky-based business that wants to build a 100-bed facility for federal prisoners transitioning into free society. They have been trying to build the center on a wooded area on Cain Road since 2020.

Initially, the Fayetteville City Council voted against issuing a permit to Dismas. The same year a Cumberland County Superior Court denied the permit too.

On March 1, 2022, the North Carolina Court of Appeals reversed the decision, citing that Dismas met all standards needed for a special permit.

“We feel let down. The whole community feels let down. We are not happy with it. We are not happy with it at all,” Dove said.

The court’s decision means the permit will now be approved. CBS 17 reached out to the Fayetteville city council member for the district for comment.

“They are going to have to put a police substation over here. They are going to have to have better lights. They are going to have to have a wall from this area all the way back to protect us. Are they willing to spend that money for that?” Dove asked.

CBS17 also put a phone call into Dismas Charities and it was not returned by our 5:30 p.m. newscast.

To read the North Carolina Court of Appeals decision in its entirety go to https://appellate.nccourts.org/opinions/?c=2&pdf=40645