Fayetteville couple’s Christmas marriage proposal during game of ‘Family Feud’ goes viral

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A couple’s Christmas marriage proposal video has more than a million views.

The video shows Joshua Powell asking Kiana Myrick, both of Fayetteville, asking questions in Family Feud format.

With Kiana’s back to Powell, Powell asks her several wedding-related questions such as “name a day a woman always dreams about” and “name something a woman wears all white to.”

Then, he says “how would you finish this – will you marry me?” Kiana says “yes, I will” and laughing without realizing that he’s actually serious.

Joshua then says, “Might as well make it official, right?” before getting down on one knee.

Powell’s mother posted the video to Facebook, where it has more than 1 million views.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now