Fayetteville crews battle brush fire; traffic, rail lines affected

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Firefighters were battling a large brush fire in Fayetteville Wednesday evening, the fire department said in a news release.

Around 8 p.m. Wednesday, units were dispatched to the area of S. Raeford Road near the V.A. Health Care Center. The first firefighter on scene reported a large fire in the woods in between S. Raeford Road and S. Reilly Road, the department said.

The Fayetteville Fire Department requested assistance from N.C. Forestry.

Thru traffic was closed on S. Raeford Road as operations continued, the department said around 9:45 p.m. It also requested that rail traffic in the area be put on hold due to firefighters working close to tracks, the release said.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. Lingering smoke may limit visibility.

A red flag warning was in effect on Wednesday. The National Weather Service warned that conditions could allow for outdoor fires to get out of control.