FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville Crime Stoppers tip led to a suspect’s arrest on Wednesday in connection to stolen handguns, drugs, and other paraphernalia.

On Wednesday, the Fayetteville Police Department’s K-9 Unit and Campbellton Community Engagement Response Team executed a search warrant in the 600 block of Lava Trail.

Police said the search warrant was a result of a drug investigation that was initiated from a Crime Stoppers tip.

The following items were seized:

  • 26.1 grams of cocaine
  • 327 grams of marijuana
  • Three handguns, two were stolen
  • Ammunition
  • Digital scales
  • Drug paraphernalia
Items seized during the search warrant. (Fayetteville Police Department)

Anthony Stefon Ford, 59, was charged with three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, three counts of possession with intent to sell cocaine, three counts of possession with intent to sell marijuana, and one count of felony maintaining a dwelling.

He was taken to the Cumberland County Detention Center and received a $175,000 secured bond.