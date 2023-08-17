FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville Crime Stoppers tip led to a suspect’s arrest on Wednesday in connection to stolen handguns, drugs, and other paraphernalia.

On Wednesday, the Fayetteville Police Department’s K-9 Unit and Campbellton Community Engagement Response Team executed a search warrant in the 600 block of Lava Trail.

Police said the search warrant was a result of a drug investigation that was initiated from a Crime Stoppers tip.

The following items were seized:

26.1 grams of cocaine

327 grams of marijuana

Three handguns, two were stolen

Ammunition

Digital scales

Drug paraphernalia

Items seized during the search warrant. (Fayetteville Police Department)

Anthony Stefon Ford, 59, was charged with three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, three counts of possession with intent to sell cocaine, three counts of possession with intent to sell marijuana, and one count of felony maintaining a dwelling.

He was taken to the Cumberland County Detention Center and received a $175,000 secured bond.