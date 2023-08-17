FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville Crime Stoppers tip led to a suspect’s arrest on Wednesday in connection to stolen handguns, drugs, and other paraphernalia.
On Wednesday, the Fayetteville Police Department’s K-9 Unit and Campbellton Community Engagement Response Team executed a search warrant in the 600 block of Lava Trail.
Police said the search warrant was a result of a drug investigation that was initiated from a Crime Stoppers tip.
The following items were seized:
- 26.1 grams of cocaine
- 327 grams of marijuana
- Three handguns, two were stolen
- Ammunition
- Digital scales
- Drug paraphernalia
Anthony Stefon Ford, 59, was charged with three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, three counts of possession with intent to sell cocaine, three counts of possession with intent to sell marijuana, and one count of felony maintaining a dwelling.
He was taken to the Cumberland County Detention Center and received a $175,000 secured bond.