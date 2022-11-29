FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – While overall crime is trending down, gun violence is on the rise in the City of Fayetteville.

The Fayetteville Police Department Third Quarter Review data shows homicides are up nine percent between January-September of this year. During that time there were 36 homicides in Fayetteville, giving them more than the 32 in the entire year of 2020.

Furthermore, most of the homicide victims and suspects are black youths.

“These are people’s first times not having a family member for Thanksgiving, for Christmas, or birthdays,” Demetria Murphy with Heal The Ville said.

Murphy said she knew at least 30 of the victims detailed in the crime report and wants everybody from politicians to parents to take accountability.

“I don’t think that we are doing enough. I don’t think that we are doing enough for substance abuse or mental health,” Murphy said. “I don’t think that we are doing enough for housing. I don’t think that we are doing enough overall.”

According to Fayetteville Police Department data, most of the homicides were connected to domestic violence, arguments or were gang-related.

Fayetteville Police Chief, Gina Hawkins sent CBS 17 a five-paragraph statement following the crime report. It said in-part:

“As we are always looking for innovative ways to address crime in our community, I have provided you with a 6-year analysis of combined persons and property crimes. During that 6-year period, our city has experienced significant strides in reducing crime, but we also understand that we will never get to a point of zero crime within the community…

“During last night’s presentation, you saw that the use of this technology has resulted in over 500 felony and misdemeanor offenses, along with the seizure of vehicles, illegal narcotics and weapons from being furthered in criminal activity.

“The FPD has several Task Force Officers that are assigned to multiple Federal Agencies in which they address high-priority investigative operations without reducing the organizational efficiency of the department. One of the examples that was provided during the 3rd Quarter Report was the successful prosecution of Reshod Everett and his drug trafficking operation that led to a 40-year sentence in Federal Prison and $4 million in fines and restitution.

“Recently, I met with United States Attorney Michael Easley Jr. and we have signed a memorandum of agreement with several key stakeholders in our community to address violent crime through the Department of Justice’s Violent Crime Action Plan and Project Safe Neighborhoods. This is a renewed effort to address the most egregious offenders in our community while also providing education and preventative efforts to reduce crime.

“While these are just a few of the initiatives that the department has implemented over the last 2 years, it takes everyone’s involvement to address crime within our community. We encourage residents to call 911 when you see suspicious activity and when you don’t feel comfortable, contact the anonymous line through CrimeStoppers.”