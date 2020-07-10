Fayetteville-Cumberland Parks and Rec. closes pools, splash pads for summer

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The ongoing pandemic has forced Fayetteville-Cumberland Parks & Recreation to close its pools and splash pads for the summer.

Camps will not open, too.

“These decisions were made with support from the City of Fayetteville’s Emergency Management team and Cumberland County Health Department,” the Park and Recreation department said in a release.

FCPR said it could revisit the closures but any changes would need the approval from the City of Fayetteville Emergency Management team and Cumberland County Health Department, and future Executive Orders issued by Gov. Roy Cooper.

Anyone with reservations will receive a refund.

“The ripple effects that can result from just one case of COVID-19 in a camp or aquatic setting where multiple people are present are far-reaching,” FCPR said.