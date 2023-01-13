WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) –– A Fayetteville man has been convicted on various drug and gun charges.

Jarrell Raeshon Bordeaux conspired to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and 100 grams or more of heroin, distributed heroin and fentanyl, and possessed five firearms in furtherance of his drug trafficking crimes, U.S. Attorney Michael Easley said Friday.

“This defendant was dealing dangerous illicit fentanyl, putting the community, and his own child, in danger, storing potentially deadly fentanyl in the same room where his son played,” said Easley. “Our office is partnering with law enforcement at every level to fight the fentanyl epidemic and put armed drug traffickers behind bars.”

According to court records and evidence presented at trial, Bordeaux sold ounces of fentanyl and heroin to a confidential informant on 10 separate occasions. During the drug deals, he bragged about how successful he was at dealing drugs and how he operated to avoid being caught.

Law enforcement later executed search warrants at two locations that Bordeaux used to distribute drugs, Easley said.

At his house, officers found Bordeaux’s 7-year-old son playing video games in the same room as seven ounces of fentanyl and heroin and two loaded handguns that were stolen, Easley said. At another location, officers seized three more handguns along with tools and packaging he used to distribute drugs.

The jury convicted Bordeaux of all 13 counts he was charged with. He now faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison when sentenced in April.

Michael Easley, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after Chief U.S. District Judge Richard E. Myers II accepted the verdict.