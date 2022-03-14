FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fayetteville dad said he’s going to take his daughter to Disney World after he won $100,000 from a Powerball drawing last week, lottery officials said.

Steven Coleman won the prize in Wednesday’s drawing. He said he found out about it when he went to check his tickets at the Circle V Mart on South McPherson Church Road in Fayetteville, a news release said.

As he checked the ticket, a message told him to go to the NC Education Lottery headquarters.

“My daughter and I were heading out of the store when I stopped and thought, ‘wait a minute,’” Coleman said in the release.

Coleman, who works as a finance director, signed the ticket and went home after double-checking that the ticket was a winner, the release said.

The $3 ticket matched numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000. It was a Power Play ticket, doubling the prize to $100,000, the release said.

According to lottery officials, the odds of matching the four white balls and Powerball are 1 in 913,129.

“This is a blessing,” Coleman said. “I started to hold on to the ticket for a few months before claiming it.”

Coleman took home $71,017.

Lottery officials said ticket sales from draw games like the Powerball make it possible to raise more than $900 million a year for education in North Carolina.