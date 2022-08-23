FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Fayetteville has a new sports team to cheer on, the Fayetteville Mustangs. It’s Fayetteville’s new Indoor American Football Team.

Fayetteville Chiropractor Robert Twaddell is the team’s owner. He announced the plans for the team on Tuesday at a news conference.

The Fayetteville Mustangs will play the fast-paced game on a much shorter field, inside the Crown Coliseum.

“I’m hoping that at least 5,000 spectators will come out and enjoy the game,” Twaddell said.

This is the first time for arena football in Fayetteville since the end of the 2019 season and the beginning of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. The owner hopes to create a family atmosphere with season tickets starting at $95.

The team owner said the next step is to get corporate sponsors for the team and recruit plays, a cheer/dance squad and pep band. Fayetteville’s Mayor Mitch Colvin said the team will be a great addition to the area.

“You know our entertainment– sports entertainment is adding up. You know we have some great teams here in the city,” Mayor Colvin said.

The closest indoor football team outside of Fayetteville is in Greensboro. Those Mustangs could draw fans from as far as Raleigh and Durham.

“Anytime we get people to come into our community and spend money that’s a great economic boost for us,” the mayor said. The Fayetteville Mustangs’ first season will begin in April 2023.

For more information on the Fayetteville Mustangs, click here.