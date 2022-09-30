FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Fayetteville has declared a State of Emergency Friday afternoon due to the Hurricane Ian’s impact along the coast.

Mayor Mitch Colvin authorized the State of Emergency for Fayetteville at 2:45 p.m. on Friday. The emergency was declared due to the impact of Hurricane Ian, which will generate damage due to rain, winds, high water, flooding and other weather conditions.

The State of Emergency will remain in effect until emergency officials terminate other declarations.

During the emergency declaration, some restrictions are in effect:

Evacuation

The mayor may direct evacuation orders for all or parts of the city.

Cumberland County may open emergency shelters for the homeless and people with special medical needs.

Those needing shelter should contact the Cumberland County Emergency Operations Center at 910-677-5509.

Curfew and Restricting Access to Areas

A curfew may be imposed for residents within the city limits of Fayetteville.

