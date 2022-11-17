FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Simon Temple AME Zion Church opened its doors Thursday evening for important conversations and resources.

“I think it’s so important that the police and church and community develop a relationship together. And some of the challenges we have in church and in community and police department, we can work together,” stated Reverend Dr. Kevin Tillett.

Tillett is the pastor at the church.

The Fayetteville Police Department hosted its last faith forum of the year at the church.

They addressed a timely subject: Holiday safety.

“Just be aware of your surroundings. Knowing what’s going on. When you go shopping or when you go home you know something is not right. Just knowing is being aware. Making sure you’re not leaving packages in your car overnight. Making sure you secure your belongings,” explained Assistant Chief James Nolette.

Nolette said it’s also important to keep track of your credit and debit cards and develop a strategy when you’re expecting packages to arrive.

As the holidays approach, police also see an uptick in domestic violence.

“We see towards the end of the year we see a rise towards the holiday season. I don’t know if it’s because you’re home with your family more or what’s going on, but the reality is we just see that more. The stresses of this time of year are hard,” said Nolette.

Nolette said their goal on Thursday was to make people aware of the resources and let them know it’s okay to ask for help.

“This is just an opportunity for women or men who are in this situation or feel stuck in this situation to know that they are not alone,” he said.

For more information on domestic violence resources, click here.