RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville cardiologist accused of performing unnecessary procedures and filing false Medicare and Medicaid claims will pay $5 million to settle them, federal prosecutors say.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced the civil fraud settlement with Dr. Hari Saini and his practice, Carolina Heart and Leg Center, on Tuesday.

A whistleblower accused Saini of performing unnecessary atherectomies to remove minor plaque blockages in the arteries of his patients’ legs.

The federal government filed a complaint against him, his practice and Carolina Cape Fear Medical Group, saying they “systematically overstated the stenosis percentage” to justify the procedures.

DOJ says billing and medical records showed the millions of dollars that were paid by Medicare and Medicaid were not backed up by the records for the services that were performed.

Both Saini and his practice deny the fraud allegations.