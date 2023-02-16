FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The dates for the Fayetteville Dogwood Festival have been announced.

Officials shared that the festival will take place from April 27-30.

The three-night festival gets kicks off with the opening ceremony at 6 p.m. on April 27.

Officials said there will be over 150 venders, and the traditional Car, Motorcycle, and Truck Show will happen on Sunday. For information to register for the car show, click here.

And the tunes don’t stop on April 30—organizers said that in June “the Fayetteville Dogwood Festival will host Fayetteville After Five, a three-month summer concert series.”

For more information on the festival, click here.