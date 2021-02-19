Fayetteville domestic incident leads to person’s boyfriend, ex-boyfriend shooting each other

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were injured in a Friday morning shooting in Fayetteville that stemmed from a domestic incident, police said.

Officers responded to the 1800-block of Tryon Drive at 1:15 a.m. in reference to a shooting.

The department’s preliminary investigation shows that a “domestic disturbance escalated to the ex-boyfriend of one of the involved parties shooting into the apartment through the front door, then kicking the door in and entering the apartment,” police said.

The “involved party’s current boyfriend retrieved his own handgun and both male subjects exited the apartment and shot each other out in the parking lot of the apartment complex,” according to authorities.

One man received what police said appears to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the shoulder. The other man received a possibly life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper chest, police said.

Both men were transported to the hospital for treatment.

The shooting is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective Frashure at (910) 303-8967 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.