FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — More than a week after a man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting, Fayetteville police announced Monday that they’ve found the suspected gunman and have pressed charges.

Carl McGill, 24 was arrested on Thursday, police said, and he is facing charges of first degree murder and attempted first degree murder.

McGill is being held at the Cumberland County Jail without bond, police added.

Police told CBS 17 the double shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the 1900 block of North Street, which is north of downtown Fayetteville.

At the scene, police found a man later identified as 22-year-old Alonzo Clark, with multiple gunshot wounds, officials said. He was taken to Cape Fear Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police

The woman suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police said.

At least eight evidence markers, typically used to note the location of spent rounds, were seen in the street near a home behind apartments at the corner of Williston Street.

After the shooting, police blocked off part of the parking lot at the apartments in addition to closing down a section of North Street.

Authorities said anyone with information about the shooting should call Detective D. Arnett at (910) 929-2565 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).