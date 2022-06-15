FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Record gas prices are forcing many businesses to make adjustments, including driving schools.

Zachary Wirt has a fleet of cars that are constantly on the road training people how to drive, and soon he might have to take some off the road.

The Fort Bragg soldier owns All American Drivers Education Incorporation in Fayetteville.

“We’re seeing $50, $100 more each week,” Wirt said.

American Drivers Education was issuing military discounts, however, increasing pump prices forced the company to stop.

“One of the last things I wanted to do was remove any kind of discounts that I could, Wirt said. “But at the end of the day I have a company to protect and employees’ paychecks to protect.”

On average he spends approximately $450 per week on gas for his fleet of six cars, including two Toyota Prii.

The heatwave in North Carolina is also costing him more money. The cars are burning more fuel with the air conditioning.

He said fuel prices might force him to switch from on-the-road training to cones in parking lot. This way, his vehicles would burn less fuel.

“As the gas prices continue to increase, I think some of our drive times will have to be given a hard look at,” Wirt said.

One thing he said he won’t do is increase his prices.

He said he doesn’t want to add to the strain on people’s wallets.

To find out more about All American Drivers Education Incorporation, call 910-988-3438.