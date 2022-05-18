FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Kentucky Fried Yikes.

On Monday, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said it attempted to stop a drunk driver on Owen Drive near Gillespie Street in Fayetteville, but the incident quickly turned into a short chase that ultimately led to eight felonies and six traffic offenses.

William Scott Martin, 35, drove his illegally registered car the wrong way into oncoming traffic and drove into the median multiple times before crashing his white Cadillac Deville in front of the Kentucky Fried Chicken located at 2849 Owen Drive.

Martin was immediately taken into custody after an assault rifle, handgun and various drugs were found in his car.

WNCN photo/Ray Duffy

Martin was served the following charges:

Two counts of possession of a firearm by felon;

Assault on a female;

Possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana;

Possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine;

Trafficking of methamphetamine;

Maintaining a vehicle;

Possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule 4 controlled substance;

Fleeing to elude arrest;

Driving while licensed revoked;

Failure to maintain lane;

Fictitous registration;

Careless and reckless, failure, failure to stop at a stoplight;

Failure to stop at a stop sign.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office did not provide any information about the assault.

However, deputies did say Martin is being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $285,000 secured bond following his first court appearance on Tuesday.