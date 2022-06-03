WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people from Fayetteville were among four arrested after 10 cars were broken into early Friday in Wilmington, police said.

The break-ins were discovered around 4 a.m. in the 4300 block of Spirea Drive after police saw a car “speed off rapidly,” Wilmington police said in a news release.

Police stopped the car and found several debit cards and a gun, the news release said.

At least one debit card had been reported stolen. A car was also reported stolen.

Arionna McKoy, 20, and Demetris McNeill, 18, both of Fayetteville were charged with nine counts of breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, larceny of a motor vehicle, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Jade Wallace, 18, is facing the same charges, the news release said.

A 17-year-old was also caught and is also facing the same charges along with a charge of possession of a firearm by a minor.

McKoy, Wallace and McNeill are each being held at the New Hanover County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.

The 17-year-old was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center.