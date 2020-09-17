Fayetteville emergency crews prepare roads for threat of flooding

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The city of Fayetteville is preparing for high water in the area and reminding drivers to be extra cautious tonight.

Fayetteville’s street division crews spent the day clearing catch basins and inspecting culverts.

There are also high water signs up in flood prone areas.

“If a barricade has been installed it’s there for a reason, so don’t run over it or move it,” said Fayetteville Fire Department Emergency Management Coordinator Scott Bullard.

He reminds people to be alert and always have an emergency plan ready to go, adding you can subscribe to Cumberland Alerts for emergency notifications.

“With the flash flooding that might happen today the water rises real quick, and it disappears real quick, so a little patience sometimes is necessary and please don’t drive through the moving water.”

Over in the Lock’s Creek neighborhood, high water signs remain up and residents are hoping this isn’t another major flooding event.

“Pretty much every time it rains, it floods out over here in the back,” said resident Michael Harrison.

Harrison says the drain pipes around there are too small to handle all of the homes in the area.

“As long as it doesn’t flood it’s a nice neighborhood…the only issue people around here have is with the flooding,” Harrison said. “I feel as though if the city can’t give us any help, they need to stop taking our tax money.”

To address flooding concerns there, the city of Fayetteville says they are teaming up with the North Carolina Department of Transportation for a study on a major storm culvert in Lock’s Creek, pursuing grant opportunities including possible buyouts, and they’re working on a project to model flooding and determine areas for future capital spending.